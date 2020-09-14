Learn: Three ways in which you can boost your self confidence

Confidence comes from genes, the external environment and pressures, and the choices we make. (Photo: Pixabay)

“What is confidence? Take the belief that you are valuable, worthwhile, and capable, also known as self-esteem, add in the optimism that comes when you are certain of your abilities, and then empowered by these, act courageously to face a challenge head-on. This is confidence,” the narrator explains in a TED Ed video that talks all about boosting self-confidence.

There are a few ways from which confidence comes. These are genes, the external environment and pressures, and the choices we make.

Listing the three tips to boosting confidence, they say, “Tip 1: a quick fix. There are a few tricks that can give you an immediate confidence boost in the short term. Picture your success when you’re beginning a difficult task, something as simple as listening to music with deep bass; it can promote feelings of power.

“Tip two: believe in your ability to improve. If you’re looking for a long-term change, consider the way you think about your abilities and talents… If you have a fixed mindset, meaning that you think your talents are locked in place, you might give up, assuming you’ve discovered something you’re not very good at. But, if you have a growth mindset and think your abilities can improve, a challenge is an opportunity to learn and grow.”

“Tip three: practice failure. Face it, you’re going to fail sometimes. Everyone does. Studies show that those who fail regularly and keep trying anyway are better equipped to respond to challenges and setbacks in a constructive way. They learn how to try different strategies, ask others for advice, and persevere,” the narrator continues.

The video concludes with this takeaway: “Give yourself a pep talk, stand up, and go for it. The excitement you’ll feel knowing that whatever the result, you’ll have gained greater knowledge and understanding. This is confidence.”

