scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, July 28, 2022

Five ways to boost your self confidence

"Self-confidence is when you are sure of your choices and know what you want," says Dr Rahul Taneja, consultant, psychiatry, mental health, and psychotherapy, Paras Hospitals

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
July 28, 2022 9:10:34 am
Self confidence, how to boost self confidence, trust your ability to increase self confidence, leave your comfort zone, learn new thing, life positive, indian express newsWhile some people are naturally confident, others doubt their capabilities. (Photo: Pixabay)

Self confidence or faith in oneself is one of the most important qualities required to succeed in life. While some people are naturally confident, others might doubt their capabilities and have little trust in their abilities.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

“Self confidence helps you live a better life. Self confidence is when you are sure of your choices and know what you want. It can be inculcated over a period of time by practising things that can boost it like looking your best, achieving certain goals, etc.,” said Dr Rahul Taneja, Consultant, Psychiatry, Mental Health, and Psychotherapy, Paras Hospitals.

Our confidence can get affected by a few factors including our physical appearance. “Appearance anxiety can bring down your confidence. Anxiety or nervousness around people is also needed to be overcome to become confident,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on IndiaPremium
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selectedPremium
Govt job rush: in 8 years, 22 crore applied, only 7.22 lakh were selected
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s pastPremium
Explained: Lion’s future, cheetah’s past
Kerala Church: old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offeredPremium
Kerala Church: old lobbies and new row over the way Mass is offered
Also Read |Katherine Langford calls climate anxiety real; expert suggests ways to deal with it

The expert suggested 5 ways that can help build your confidence

Start trusting your ability
It is important to have faith in yourself and when you trust your abilities it leads to a boost in confidence. “When you start believing that you “can” do it, then it automatically raises your self confidence,” said Dr Rahul.

Step out of your comfort zone
When you leave your comfort zone and do things that are new to you then it gives you a sense of power. “It is like you trust yourself that you can do it all. That is the feeling you should keep looking for,” he added.

Stop looking down upon yourself
According to Dr Rahul, we should not use negative sentences like ‘Oh I could never’ or ‘I wish I had it in me’. “If you don’t have something great to say about yourself do not start thinking you don’t worth anything. Being humble is one thing and questioning your self worth another. The latter brings down your self confidence,” he said.

Also Read |Chhavi Mittal breaks ‘pre-conceived notions’ about cancer three months after her surgery

Learn new things
At first, it may seem difficult to pick a new skill, but learning new skills help boost your confidence.

Get over your insecurities
We all have insecurities and it’s a part of human experience but “when it comes to building up self confidence, insecurities work like unannounced earthquakes, it can ruin you in moments if you’re not careful in dealing with them,” he said.

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

Most Popular

1

Bengal school jobs scam: Cash worth Rs 20 crore, gold bars found in another house owned by Arpita Mukherjee

2

Forces in India, US seek to sow division: USAID administrator

3

Arrest of a minister, a lesson for Mamata Banerjee

4

As House stalemate continues, govt sits pretty: does not hurt us, affects Opposition image

5

Shamshera director Karan Malhotra breaks silence after film's box office failure, says he couldn't 'handle the hate and rage'

Featured Stories

Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
Ranveer Singh, unclad: People have right to feel offended but state has m...
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
July 28, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM Visit To The US
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Explained: Fed Reserve rate hike, US recession and impact on India
Explained: Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?
Explained: Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
Behind Karnataka BJP, RSS leaders heckling, Hindutva cadre resentment, ca...
‘Revdi’ debate: How EC revised poll code guidelines on freebies after 201...
‘Revdi’ debate: How EC revised poll code guidelines on freebies after 201...
Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

Stalin, Rahman, Rajinikanth, Chennai is going all out for India’s first Chess Olympiad

BJP MP miffed after being barred from raising issue in mother tongue
Delhi Confidential

BJP MP miffed after being barred from raising issue in mother tongue

Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?
Explained

Jharkhand judge death verdict today — what is the case?

In 2022, orders to block Twitter content already past 2019 figure

In 2022, orders to block Twitter content already past 2019 figure

SC overrides own 2017 ruling to justify PMLA provision for bail
Explained

SC overrides own 2017 ruling to justify PMLA provision for bail

Premium
Can’t get over Dhanush’s stunts in The Gray Man? Here's more

Can’t get over Dhanush’s stunts in The Gray Man? Here's more

From asylum seeker to England’s medal hope
CWG 2022

From asylum seeker to England’s medal hope

Premium
What is the plan for cheetahs at Kuno, and why is opinion divide?
Express Explained

What is the plan for cheetahs at Kuno, and why is opinion divide?

Premium
IIIT-Surat students protest moving to incomplete campus

IIIT-Surat students protest moving to incomplete campus

In unusual move, Governor holds meet with all ministers, CM
Uttar Pradesh

In unusual move, Governor holds meet with all ministers, CM

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Lifestyle
Advertisement

Photos

Monarch Butterflies
In pics: A step closer to extinction, the Monarch butterfly is now on the global endangered species list
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 28: Latest News
Advertisement