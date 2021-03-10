Here’s what happens when you decide to be successful in whatever you do

Bollywood actor Boman Irani, best known for his roles in Munna Bhai MBBS and 3 Idiots, talks about his journey from being a waiter at The Taj Mahal Hotel to becoming a celebrated actor. The actor was dyslexic, faced speech problems as a child, and thus, was always the silent student in school.

“I made it to the French restaurant as a waiter and I said if that’s what I’m going to be, I’m going to be the best at it,” he says in this video. “I worked at The Taj Mahal for two years, but while I was in school, my mother knew I was not leaning towards academics so she used to send me to the theatre across the street from where I lived, called the Alexander Cinema. Every day I used to go and watch a movie after school and when I used to come back and pretend to do my homework, my mother used to ask me to go and watch the same movie again.”

“Suddenly I’m doing ad campaigns and my wife calls me up, I’m in Chennai and I asked, ‘Everything okay?’ She said, ‘There’s a cheque that’s come, a 900 dollar cheque’. I said, ‘That money has been received, don’t deposit the cheque because they’ve already paid us.’ I stayed in Chennai for three months and worked as an assistant at the photographer’s studio, I used to make prints, do his errands, drop the print and used to make coffee. I came back home and wanted to open and see the cheque — what a 900 dollar cheque would look like — and it said 900 dollars for the re-usage of the photographs.”

