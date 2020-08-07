Most teenage girls look up to social media influencers and celebrities in a bid to achieve the level of beauty and “perfection” that they possess. They are seen to be flawless, and thus set unrealistic beauty standards for young adults. Beauty and lifestyle influencer, Stephanie Lange, talks about how this notion is irrational in a video posted to her YouTube channel, and busts this myth of “perfection”.

She explains that attaching the title of “ideal” to an influencer’s physical aspects is very harmful to one’s own body image. She says, “You will never…look like an influencer, no matter how hard you try, because…even influencers don’t look like influencers, because that level of perfection does not exist.” Through examples, she demonstrates how much of a role lightning, angles, and editing play in achieving the “perfect body”, and how none of it is actually real. “Famous people that we look up to and compare ourselves negatively to are actually real people with real ‘imperfections’ and ‘flaws’,” she explains.

“You see guys, there’s no point putting these influencers or celebrities up on a pedestal thinking that you can never achieve looking like that… because they actually don’t look like that either. They actually look like regular normal girls as well,” Lange emphasises. She goes on to show how her own body can look flattering, based on how she poses and the lighting she’s in. Furthermore, she says, “Conventional media and social media tell us that there’s only one type of body that is considered beautiful, but if you take a look through history you’ll notice that over time there are trends of what is actually considered to be the perfect body, and remember, trends change.”

“We all have different genetics, so were all supposed to look different,” she concludes, continuing, “Your body is literally just a vessel in which to house your spirit. Respect it, but don’t obsess over it.”

