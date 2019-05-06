Toggle Menu
Bodily strengths might differ, capabilities remain the same: Devdutt Pattanaik on gender equality

Devdutt Pattanaik says in the video that men and women are equal in terms of capabilities and that our souls are the same.

Author Devdutt Pattanaik reminds us in this video by YoursWisely that men and women might differ in their bodily strengths but their souls are the same.

He says there is “vicarious pleasure of seeing women as victims rather than seeing them as human beings with thinking power”. This gives rise to inequality.

They are equal in terms of their capabilities. Like it is said in the scriptures, the deha or body might be different but the dehi or soul is the same. Since soul is common to all, men, women, queer, everyone is equal and have the same capability at a very potential level.

