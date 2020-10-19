Reducing inequity is the highest human achievement: Bill Gates

He ended his speech with hope for a change. (File)

Speaking at Harvard commencement, entrepreneur and philanthropist Bill Gates spoke about the time he had dropped out from his course and his happiness on getting his degree after nearly 30 years. Speaking about his time there, he said, “It was an amazing privilege and though I left early, I was transformed by my years at Harvard, the friendships I made and the ideas I worked on.”

However, he nursed a regret. “I left Harvard with no real awareness of the awful inequities in the world, appalling disparities of health and wealth, and opportunity, that condemn millions of people to lives of despair. I learned a lot here at Harvard about new ideas in economics and politics. I got great exposure to the advances being made in the sciences.”

“But humanity’s greatest advances are not in its discoveries, but in how those discoveries are applied to reduce inequity. Whether through democracy, strong public education, quality healthcare or broad economic opportunity, reducing inequity is the highest human achievement,” he continued passionately.

Concluding his speech with a sense of hope, he said, “In your years here I hope you’ve had a chance to think about how in this age of accelerating technology we can finally take on these inequities and we can solve them.”

