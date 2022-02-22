This motivational video will help you achieve a better work-life balance

Amid the rise and spread of a global pandemic that led to an entire workforce working remotely, striking the right balance between work and leisure can get difficult.

As such, if you have been struggling to find time to do meaningful things or spend time with your friends and family, you’ve come to the right place. Life coach Sara Cameron, in a motivational TEDx talk, shared the secrets behind managing the ultimate work life balance.

Sara began the talk by chronicling her ‘busy’ life, she held up multiple work requirements and didn’t have any energy upon reaching home. She said, “I had engineered my schedule to prohibit socialising entirely. I didn’t even have the energy for any of the jobs that I had, much less interest for free time with friends and family.”

She shared that ‘balance’ is what helped her. “What I needed was balance. Balance is what makes us more fulfilled, it makes us better people that are partners, parents, co-workers and community members. It’s easier to be busy–we say yes to pretty much everything and by doing that we don’t need to worry about being seen as lazy or anti-social and clearly by my example it’s an easy way for us to avoid uncomfortable feelings”, Sara explained.

She went on to add, “Balance is not an object, it’s not a thing. It is like riding a bike that requires dynamic awareness so that you can move forward, navigate obstacles, take in the scenery and enjoy the ride! That’s the whole thing about balance —it requires practice.”

Mentioned below are a few ways in which you can achieve ‘balance’ in life, take a look:

*Meditation

*Taking a new route to work so you can enjoy some new scenery, taking a lap or two around your workplace to get outside.

*Take a family walk around the neighborhood after dinner or during your morning coffee to stay rather than go.

*Reading before bed rather than disappearing into the ends of the internet.

“Incorporating any one of these activities into your daily schedule will help to increase your awareness, it will help to give you the opportunity to have some quality time with your friends and family and it will help you to create some more balance in your life”, the expert concluded.

