scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, April 05, 2021
Latest news

Benedict Cumberbatch’s powerful and dramatic reading of Sol LeWitt’s Letter

At the event Letters Live, actor Benedict Cumberbatch read Sol LeWitt's letter to Eva Hesse with a dramatic and passionate flair

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 5, 2021 8:15:01 am
benedict cumberpatch, life positive, reading, letters live, reading of Sol LeWitt's letter, indianexpress, indianexpress.com"You belong in the most secret part of you. Don’t worry about cool, make your own uncool." (Photo: Reuters)

Actor Benedict Cumberbatch read a letter during the event Letters Live, with the most dramatic flair, giving so much emotion to the words on the paper. It was written by Sol LeWitt to Eva Hesse in 1965. Sol and Eva met in 1960 and the letter was written when he found out that she was going through a creative block.

The following words can help anyone cut through their artistic blocks:

“You have every right to. Just stop thinking, worrying, looking over your shoulder, wondering, doubting, fearing, hurting, hoping for some easy way out, struggling, grasping, confusing, itching, scratching, mumbling, bumbling, grumbling, humbling, stumbling, numbling, rambling, gambling, tumbling, scumbling, scrambling, hitching, hatching, bitching, moaning, groaning, honing, boning, horse-shitting, hair-splitting, nit-picking, piss-trickling, nose sticking, ass-gouging, eyeball-poking, finger-pointing, alleyway-sneaking, long waiting, small stepping, evil-eyeing, back-scratching, searching, perching, besmirching, grinding, grinding, grinding away at yourself. Stop it and just do!”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The letter, though personal, contains beautiful words of advice which are universal. Further, he reads, “Try to do some bad work; the worst thing you can think of and see what happens but mainly relax and let everything go to hell — you are not responsible for the world — you are only responsible for your work – so DO IT. And don’t think that your work has to conform to any preconceived form, idea or flavor. It can be anything you want it to be. But if life would be easier for you if you stopped working – then stop. Don’t punish yourself.”

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

From Deepika Padukone to Tripti Dimri: Fashion Hits and Misses (29 Mar- 4 Apr)

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 05: Latest News

Advertisement
x