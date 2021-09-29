‘Being timid has never gotten anyone anywhere’: Robert Iger

Speaking at The University of Texas at Austin, Robert Iger, entrepreneur and former CEO of The Walt Disney spoke passionately.

“Our world is changing at a faster pace than many thought possible. A lot has been disrupted, but so much has been created. There are new industries, new businesses, new and different jobs, and exciting places to find those jobs, like right here in Austin. We are immersed in invention and innovation. These dynamic, rapidly changing times, even with the myriad challenges we’re facing, present great opportunity for your generation. And tonight, I thought I would share some advice, some lessons on how to make the most of that opportunity,” he said.

“One of the most valuable things I’ve learned from my own experiences, as well as from mentors and friends is that the only way to accomplish meaningful things in life is by acting boldly. Being timid has never gotten anyone anywhere,” he advised.

“And being bold requires ambition and a willingness to dream big! When you are in your early twenties, as many of you are, there is no such thing as having dreams that are too big. Your possibilities are enormous. My advice—be optimistic. Be confident and have faith in yourself and your abilities. Believe your dreams are achievable, and don’t let anyone tell you they’re not,” he stated.

