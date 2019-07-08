Being negative is automatic but positive attitude is a choice we all have to make: Gaur Gopal Das

A former Hewlett Packard engineer-turned-motivational speaker Gaur Gopal Das speaks on how to be happy in every situation through the power of one’s mind. In this inspiring video, Das narrates the story of an elderly lady who is all set to move to a nursing home after the death of her husband.

Instead of finding happiness in how the new room looks or the furniture in the room is arranged, she remarks that it depends on ‘how the mind is arranged’. “Happiness is something you can decide ahead of time. And I have already decided to love my room, love the people around me and love my life,” she mentions.

Through the episode, Das explains how “the greatest asset we all have is the power to choose how we feel”. “One can keep complaining about parts of the body that don’t work but true happiness stems from being thankful for those parts of the body that do work. Each day is a gift and as long as the eyes open, focus on today and all the happy memories,” he says.

“Only problems happen automatically. Happiness is a choice we all have to make. Only anger happens automatically. Peace is a choice. Hatred happens automatically but love is a choice we all have to make. Being negative is automatic but positive attitude is a choice we all have to make,” he added.