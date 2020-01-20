Be yourself, embrace your quirks: Ed Sheeran

Shape of You singer Ed Sheeran used to stutter as a child. He confessed in a speech, “The thing that I found most difficult about it [stuttering] was knowing what to say but not really being able to express it in the right way. I did different speech therapies which were not very successful.”

Growing up as “a very weird child”, as the singer described himself, Ed urged people to embrace their true selves no matter how unconventional it might seem to others.

“I was a very weird child…Even if you have quirks and weirdness you should not be worried about that. Just be yourself because there is no one in the world that can be a better you than you. And if you try to be the cool kid from class, you end up being very boring,” the Perfect singer expressed.

“Be yourself, embrace your quirks. Being weird is a wonderful thing. I did all right. You can do all right as well too,” said the singer.

