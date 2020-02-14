Be selfish about your time because it’s worth it: Wendell Rodricks

Ace fashion designer Wendell Rodricks passed away at the age of 59, at his home in Goa on February 12, 2020. The sudden news of his death came as a shock to one and all, especially members of the fashion fraternity and Bollywood. Celebrities, from Anushka Sharma to Malaika Arora, later took to social media to remember their fond moments with the much-loved and respected designer and express their grief.

His work as an activist was well appreciated and in this inspirational video at a TEDx event using the TED conference format but independently organized by a local community, he talks about how you can turn dreams into reality. He talks about his life journey which started from the chawls of Mumbai to the fashion capital of Paris. His designs were very evocative of Goa’s landscape — simple, light, breezy and with a sense of movement. His clothes reflected Goa’s terroir. Wendell was always proud of his roots and the environment in which he grew up.

Rodricks had also written for magazines like Femina, Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Elle and Marie Claire. His work celebrates the state of Goa with all its culture.

