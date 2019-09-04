Be nice to people, it’s not that difficult: Whoopi Goldberg

In this inspiring video, American actor and comedian Caryn Elaine Johnson, better known as Whoopi Goldberg, shared the importance of being yourself.

Advertising

ALSO READ | You can repair mistakes, even heartbreak, just keep the faith, says Salma Hayek

“You can be yourself if you are comfortable with not everybody liking you or how you think, or if you are comfortable with going against the grain, people making fun or saying nasty stuff. Flip out when you need to. Go all out. Make it a choice time when it really means something,” she said.

ALSO READ | Good Morning Wishes Images, Messages, Quotes, HD Wallpapers, Pics, SMS, Greetings, Shayari, Pictures

She also said that it’s important to understand that people like to hear good things about themselves. “We are all kids at heart. Everybody wants to hear something nice. Be nice to people. It’s not that difficult,” she added.