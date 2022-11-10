‘Constructive criticism only going to push me to improve’: Rashmika Mandanna

Rashmika Mandanna is slowly but surely coming into her own. With a flourishing career and growing popularity, the actor has a lot going for her. However, the exposure that comes with being so widely known brings both love and hate to the table. Recently, in an Instagram post, Rashmika opened up about the hate and trolls she deals with online. She starts off by saying, “A couple of things have been troubling me these last few days or weeks or months or maybe even years now and I think it’s time I address it.”

“I have been on the receiving end of a lot of hate ever since I started my career. Quite literally a punching bag for a lot of trolls and negativity out there,” she reveals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashmika Mandanna (@rashmika_mandanna)

She acknowledges that there is a price to pay for the widespread fame and exposure. “I know that the life I’ve chosen comes with a price– I understand that I’m not everyone’s cup of tea and certainly don’t expect to be loved by every single person out there. That doesn’t mean because you don’t approve of me you can spew negativity instead.”

Speaking about her hard work, she says “Only I know the kind of work I put in, day in and day out to make you all happy.” and “I really am trying the best I can to put out things that both you and I are proud of.”

“I’ve found that bits of things I’ve said in interviews are being turned against me.” she elucidates, emphasising on how ‘demoralising’ and ‘heartbreaking’ it is. She then speaks about constructive criticism. “I welcome constructive criticism because that’s only going to push me to improve and do better. But what’s with the vile negativity and hate?” she writes with candour.

Also read | How do you create the mindset of a champion?

Her heartfelt post garnered a lot of love from her fans, who told her to keep up the good work and ignore the haters.

“I only have love for everyone around me, the people I’ve worked with so far, all of whom I’ve always admired. I will continue to work hard and do better for you. Because like I said, making you happy- makes me happy.” she says in the post.

Celebrities have often spoken up about cyber bullying, and how bullying someone famous and widely known is not okay. “Be kind everyone. We’re all trying to do our best,” she concludes.

Rashmika’s graceful response to her trolls won a lot of hearts on the internet.

Advertisement

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!