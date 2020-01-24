Be in the moment and stop worrying; things always fall into place

How many times have we been told to stop worrying? That things tend to naturally fall into place when we just focus on the here and the now? And yet, we worry. We still find ourselves to be the victim of circumstances. We struggle and wrestle with life, hoping against hope that a solution will miraculously appear. But, life does not work that way.

In this YoursWisely video, spiritual facilitator and storyteller Nithya Shanti tells the story of a pregnant deer, who found herself at a crossroad, surrounded by danger, but focused on the birth of her fawn instead. When she did, every trouble that had, until seconds ago, ambushed her, began to magically disappear.

“What got us entangled in the first place, it is the responsibility of that very force of nature to take us out of it… to be in the moment, and to give our full attention to what’s in front of us; the rest of our life will take care of itself. Things will naturally fall into place,” he says.

So, the next time you find yourself in a tricky situation, tell yourself it is the duty of the universe to pull you out of this mess. All you should do, is focus on the task at hand, and give your best.

