Gratitude is an important virtue even if sometimes we fail to value it. “Gratitude is really one of the most powerful things you can practise every day. If you are committed to achieving anything in life, it is no secret that almost all truly successful people talk about the power of gratitude,” says the narrator in a motivational speech released by Train Mind.

Instead of yearning for more and more, we need to be grateful for the things we already have. “It is that feeling of being blessed…(that) really just gives you the drive to go out and work for more,” he points out.

Read| ‘People love those who have the guts to be themselves’

Be grateful for things money cannot buy, emphasises the narrator, like courage, character, and physical and mental strength. “Money is easy to make, easy to spend and when it comes to the end, we cannot take any of it with us. Let us make truckloads of it but let us not stress over it…Be grateful for what you have now and you will soon have more to be grateful for,” he adds.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd