Be calm like a buoy and not let problems weigh you down

There are three ways to solve a problem. One can be like a rock, a bottle or a buoy. When stuck in a sea during a storm, the rock won’t move and the waves ultimately break it down; the bottle goes wherever the waves go, but ultimately it shatters. However, a buoy moves up and down with the waves, it stays tethered to the anchor and outlives the storm.

This video from YoursWisely shows us that instead of not being ready to mend ways like a rock or letting the problem take away your life like a bottle, one should strive to be calm like a buoy and not let problems weigh one down.