Be calm like a buoy and not let problems weigh you down

This video from YoursWisely shows us that instead of not being ready to mend ways like a rock or letting the problem take away your life like a bottle, one should strive to be calm like a buoy and not let problems weigh one down.

There are three ways to solve a problem. One can be like a rock, a bottle or a buoy. When stuck in a sea during a storm, the rock won’t move and the waves ultimately break it down; the bottle goes wherever the waves go, but ultimately it shatters. However, a buoy moves up and down with the waves, it stays tethered to the anchor and outlives the storm.

