‘Be a blessing to somebody’: Maya Angelou

Inspired by the 19th century African American song, Be a rainbow in someone else’s cloud, multi-faceted American poet and civil rights activist Dr Maya Angelou said in the video that it is important to be a blessing to someone.

“I’ve had so many rainbows in my clouds. One of the things I do when I stand up on stage or translate or do anything else, I bring everyone who has ever been kind to me with me,” she said in the Oprah Winfrey Network TV video.

She mentioned that it is important to consider everyone as equal irrespective of their gender, food preferences, liking, sexual identity or religion.