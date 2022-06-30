scorecardresearch
Thursday, June 30, 2022
‘Be the change you want to see’: Barkha Singh

“If you want to see a change you have to do something,” Barkha says in this speech

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
June 30, 2022 8:20:44 am
Barkha is quite active on Instagram too with over 2.4 million followers. (Photo: Barkha Singh/Instagram)

Change is an indispensable part of life. Whether it is something small, or a big one, one has to work for it. History proves that it is only through chaos or movement that there has been a significant shift or change.

Barkha Singh, an actor, believes change cannot happen on its own. “It requires a trigger, it always requires one spark that makes that fire go wild,” she says.

Recalling one of her past instances she says she wanted to stick to the mainstream television industry and kept rejecting an offer from a youth-centric show. Calling it the human tendency to resist change she says, “Little did I know that this was a change waiting for me to happen and more than that show needing me, I needed that show.”

The show made her popular among the young audience. “I realised by being conscious and aware of my immediate wants and the needs of the people around me, I can bring about the change not only in myself but also in my immediate environment.”

She believes that change is very important as it is what helps us grow and evolve. It is the only constant thing. “If you want to see a change you have to do something,” she adds.

“What is going to differentiate you from others are the choices you make today. That choice is very simple, either you do something or you do nothing,” she says.

