‘Don’t be afraid to ask for help when you need it’: Barack Obama

Of late, if you have struggled trying to concentrate on academics or work, fret not. Perhaps some inspiration from former US president Barack Obama, who is well known for his incredible oratory skills and the ability to leave a crowd enamored with his remarks, would help.

In an impassioned speech in 2009, Obama directly addressed a group of children returning to school and emphasised their hope and potential while making it clear as day, that they will need to take responsibility for themselves and their education to reach that potential.

Take a look at this inspirational speech below:

In his speech, the former president noted, “We can have the most dedicated teachers, the most supportive parents, the best schools in the world — and none of it will make a difference, none of it will matter unless all of you fulfill your responsibilities, unless you show up to those schools, unless you pay attention to those teachers, unless you listen to your parents and grandparents and other adults and put in the hard work it takes to succeed. That’s what I want to focus on today: the responsibility each of you has for your education.”

He explained that dedication and sincerity are two major pillars of success and that one should not lose sight of their goals no matter what. “Maybe you could be a great writer — maybe even good enough to write a book or articles in a newspaper — but you might not know it until you write that English paper — that English class paper that’s assigned to you.”

He suggested trying out new things that can help accelerate one’s field or profession. He said, “Maybe you could be an innovator or an inventor — maybe even good enough to come up with the next iPhone or the new medicine or vaccine — but you might not know it until you do your project for your science class. Maybe you could be a mayor or a senator or a Supreme Court justice — but you might not know that until you join student government or the debate team.”

He concluded by saying, “Don’t be afraid to ask questions. Don’t be afraid to ask for help when you need it. I do that every day. Asking for help isn’t a sign of weakness, it’s a sign of strength because it shows you have the courage to admit when you don’t know something, and that then allows you to learn something new.”

