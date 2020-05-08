Barack Obama: I stand here knowing that my story is part of the larger American story

Known for his impassioned oratory skills, former President of USA, Barack Obama has given several memorable speeches. The one that particularly stands out was in 2004 when he gave the keynote address at the Democratic National Convention. Reflecting on his struggles, he said, “I stand here today, grateful for the diversity of my heritage, aware that my parents’ dreams live on in my precious daughters. I stand here knowing that my story is part of the larger American story, that I owe a debt to all of those who came before me, and that, in no other country on earth, is my story even possible.”

Speaking about the many who might not be connected to him but still matter to him, he remarked, “If there’s a child on the south side of Chicago who can’t read, that matters to me, even if it’s not my child. If there’s a senior citizen somewhere who can’t pay for her prescription and has to choose between medicine and the rent, that makes my life poorer, even if it’s not my grandmother.” He added, “If there’s an Arab American family being rounded up without benefit of an attorney or due process, that threatens my civil liberties. It’s that fundamental belief — I am my brother’s keeper, I am my sister’s keeper — that makes this country work. It’s what allows us to pursue our individual dreams, yet still come together as a single American family. ‘E pluribus unum.’ Out of many, one.”

