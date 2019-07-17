Bad things happen to everyone, but one should keep going

While troubling times are a part and parcel of life, it is important to not give up.

In this inspiring YoursWisely video, we see how a bison calf and his mother is separated when crossing a river. To add to their woes, the calf is attacked by a wolf when it is alone. However, despite the hardships, the calf keeps fighting until it is reunited with his mother.

Through this encounter, we learn how important it is to fight hard in life. Bad things happen to everyone, but we have to keep going strong. One day, the tables will turn should be one’s belief.