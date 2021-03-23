‘We only focus on small things, not the bigger aspects of life’: Actor Ayush Mehra

Ayush Mehra, an Indian model and actor, is extremely famous for his videos on YouTube and his web series. He’s constantly working with channels like Filter Copy, Dice Media and Arre. As a child, he wanted to be an actor, but through his difficult journey, he found some beautiful small experiences.

“On the day of my first audition, I got up and got ready and decided to reach an hour early to create a good impression. I reach there and see the door is shut and I waited outside and the casting director was late. By then a lot of people started coming,” the actor says in this video.

“The director asked for my profile and gave me the brief. So, the brief was that I’m talking about a corrupt business deal about fleecing someone and something hits me from behind, it was suppose to be the newspaper.”

The actor, apart from having a large social media following, is also known for his characters in No Strings Attached and MBBS.

“I kept focusing on the micro aspects in life, like I kept thinking about only being an actor, only focusing on my job and I was missing the macro picture. That’s what we all do in life, we only focus on small things and not go for that bigger aspect of life. This perspective has helped me so much that even right now in my career, I don’t only look at my lines or my character, I look at the overall scene, I look at the context of the scene and where its fitting. This helped me grow as an actor and an individual, and I started becoming a team player.”

