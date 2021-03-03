Stay aware so as to not get tricked in life

“Sometimes all is not what it seems to be.”

One must be more aware of their surroundings to never get tricked. A story about the Trojans and the City of Troy has beautifully explained this phrase.

It talks about the trick when the Greeks launched an attack on the City of Troy. Troy was safe and secured inside an impenetrable fort until the Greeks tricked them with a horse. Although the Greeks tried the most to defeat Troy, they remained unsuccessful. Thus, the Greek General thought of a trick.

It was a tradition to leave a gift for the opponents to concede their victory. The Greeks left a huge wooden horse at the gates of the City of Troy. The Trojans were delighted and thought to have won against their enemy.

But, here’s how they were tricked and trapped. Fifty Greek men hid inside the horse and had entered inside the gates of the City of Troy as the Trojans dragged the horse to display and celebrate their victory. Later that night, the Greek men hiding inside climbed out and opened the gates. The army waiting outside entered the city and destroyed Troy. Thus, the story teaches us to remain aware of everything around us and not get fooled by others.

