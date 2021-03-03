scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, March 03, 2021
Latest news

Stay aware so as to not get tricked in life

A story about the Trojans and the City of Troy has beautifully explained how one must always be mindful of their surroundings

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
March 3, 2021 8:15:32 am
life positive, life lessons, getting tricked in life, staying aware, staying mindful, Greeks and the City of Troy, Trojan horse, indian express newsStay aware! (Photo: Pixabay)

“Sometimes all is not what it seems to be.”

One must be more aware of their surroundings to never get tricked. A story about the Trojans and the City of Troy has beautifully explained this phrase. 

It talks about the trick when the Greeks launched an attack on the City of Troy. Troy was safe and secured inside an impenetrable fort until the Greeks tricked them with a horse. Although the Greeks tried the most to defeat Troy, they remained unsuccessful. Thus, the Greek General thought of a trick. 

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

It was a tradition to leave a gift for the opponents to concede their victory. The Greeks left a huge wooden horse at the gates of the City of Troy. The Trojans were delighted and thought to have won against their enemy. 

But, here’s how they were tricked and trapped. Fifty Greek men hid inside the horse and had entered inside the gates of the City of Troy as the Trojans dragged the horse to display and celebrate their victory. Later that night, the Greek men hiding inside climbed out and opened the gates. The army waiting outside entered the city and destroyed Troy. Thus, the story teaches us to remain aware of everything around us and not get fooled by others.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Navya Naveli Nanda’s effortless style deserves your attention

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Mar 03: Latest News

Advertisement