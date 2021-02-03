Do you have the right attitude towards life?

Blaming yourself for everything that happens is a harmful attitude that can cost you your dreams, a video uploaded by HESMotivation suggests.

“When you live feeling guilty and condemned, feeling wrong on the inside, it only makes you do worse. It takes a mature attitude to say ‘I’m happy with who I am…. I’m going to enjoy who I am while I’m in the process of being changed’. Some people are so focused on their flaws, their weaknesses and what they are not, that they don’t like who they are. If you don’t like yourself, nobody will like you. You project on others the way you feel about yourself.”

“If you never take the wrong people out of your lives, you’ll never meet the right ones. The people who are closest to you need to be stable, consistent, happy, godly and responsible; who move you towards your destiny. There will always be somebody who is against you. If you continuously defend yourself, you’ll end up fighting battles that you were never supposed to fight. You are spending emotional energy that you need for your dreams and goals.”

“Some people just need to know you believe in them. It can be life giving. It can help them blossom into all they were created to be. The life we live, the decisions we make, should make it easier on those that come after us. You are here because somebody sacrificed and prayed for you. None of us is here on our own.”

