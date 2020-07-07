Attempt to understand your fear in order to combat it

The current times are unprecedented and we cannot deny that fear hangs by a thread in our lives too. In this video by Yours Wisely, a YouTube channel, spiritual facilitator and storyteller Nithya Shanti talks about how you can keep fear at bay during these times.

The spiritual facilitator was inspired by his friend, who went on retreats for a few days each year. He mentions that his friend decided to examine his fear. “He took a piece of paper and wrote down what fear he was thinking of and then he would ask himself what was behind the fear.”

As his friend tried understand what was really going on in his mind, he wondered why he had such thoughts. Nithya Shanti asks, “What is fear really about?”

At the same time, he throws light upon how, in our own relationships, we make it a point to listen and understand with the intention of feeling. What if we, in the same manner, investigate ourselves? There are a lot of people who are feeling cooped up and anxious in the current times and by using this simple method, we can examine our fears, thoughts and anxiety.

