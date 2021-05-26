‘Aspire to leave this world better than you found it’: Tim Cook

Speaking at Duke University in 2018, the chief executive officer of Apple Tim Cook stressed the need to leave the world a better place. “Whatever you choose to do with your life…Wherever your passion takes you. I urge you to take the power you have been given and use it for good. Aspire to leave this world better than you found it.

“Don’t just accept the world you inherit today. Don’t just accept the status quo. No big challenge has ever been solved, and no lasting improvement has ever been achieved unless people dare to try something different. Dare to think different,” he added.

“You are uniquely qualified, and therefore uniquely responsible, to build a better way forward. That won’t be easy. It will require great courage. But that courage will not only help you live your life to the fullest — it will empower you to transform the lives of others,” he said.

He concluded with Martin Luther King’s words. “Martin Luther King stood right here at Duke, and said: ‘The time is always right to do right.’ For you, graduates, that time is now. It will always be now. It’s time to add your brick to the path of progress.”