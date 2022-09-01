Arianna Huffington: ‘Shut your engines and discover the power of sleep’

Arianna Huffington, co-founder of The Huffington Post, shared a small idea that can awaken much bigger ones — the power of a good night’s sleep.

In a video, she urged people to shut their eyes and sleep instead of bragging about sleep deficits. According to her, we can sleep our way to increased productivity and happiness, smarter decision-making.

“My big idea is a very, very small idea that can unlock billions of big ideas that are at the moment dormant inside us. And my little idea is sleep,” she said in the video.

Revealing how she learned the value of sleep, she said. “Two and a half years ago, I fainted from exhaustion, I hit my head on my desk, I broke my cheekbone, I got five stitches on my right eye and I began the journey of rediscovering the value of sleep.”

“I am here to tell you the way to a more productive, inspired, and joyful life is getting enough sleep. And we women are going to lead the way in this new revolution. We are literally going to sleep our way to the top literally because unfortunately for men, sleep deprivation has become a virility symbol. I was recently having dinner with a guy who bragged that he had only gotten 4 hours of sleep the night before,” she continued.

She said we have brilliant leaders in various domains making terrible decisions. So a high IQ does not mean that you are a good leader because the essence of leadership is being able to see the iceberg before it hits the Titanic. And we have had far too many icebergs hitting our Titanics.

“So, as we are facing all the multiple crises in our world at the moment, what is good for us on a personal level, what’s going to bring more joy, gratitude, effectiveness in our lives and be the best for our own careers is also what is best for the world. So, I urge you to shut your eyes and discover the great ideas that lie inside us to shut your engines and discover the power of sleep,” she said.

