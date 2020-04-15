Are you motivated to only do the things that are easy?

As human beings, most of us spend our lives waiting for motivation to strike, for a fleeting moment of courage. But, this video tells you exactly why it is counter-productive.

The fact about human beings is that we are not designed to do things that are uncomfortable, the narrator says. Or even scary or difficult for that matter. “Our brains are designed to protect us from those things,” she remarks.

In order to change, in order to do all those things that you know you really want to do with your life, with your work and your dreams, you are going to have to do things that are difficult; things that scare you, things that look uncertain and challenging.

Why is it so hard to do the little things that can improve life?

The mind is designed in such a way that it will stop you from doing things that can hurt you. We all have a ‘should list’. “But when you decide something is a ‘must’ for you, an absolute must, you say, ‘I am going to find a way, I am going to make the way’. When human beings resolve things, they make a real resolution inside themselves. They raise the standard, they make it a must, they find a way,” the narrator explains.

We all tend to hesitate from time to time. But what we don’t realise is that when we hesitate for that micro-moment, we send a stress signal to the brain. The narrator says that we are never going to feel like doing the things that are tough or new. “So I need to stop waiting until I feel like it. I am one decision away from a totally different marriage, a totally different life, totally different job, a totally different income, a totally different relationship with my kids. Your life comes down to your decisions, and if you change your decisions, you change everything inside yourself,” she says.

