Are you feeling stuck in life? Watch this motivational video

Often in life, we are faced with the feelings of dejectedness and the inability to move forward. It may be in your career or personal life; it is natural for everyone to feel like they are not making progress. When this happens, how do you stop yourself from developing a negative perspective?

Dr Lani Nelson-Zlupko, a solution-oriented therapist, consultant and researcher who specialises in transition management, suggested key ways in which you can maneuver through everyday problems. Take a look at her TEDx talk here:

Dr Lani believes that human beings can learn skills specific to the problems. ”We can examine what are the procedures, and policies, and habits and behaviours, of people that move forward, despite how hairy or scary their problem is. What if I were to tell you that the process is available, it’s learnable, and it’s universal.”

She advised against repeated polarised behaviour and keeping our ego in check. ”If you become stuck for too long, what we need to do then is back away from the problem and turn in a different direction and begin to learn. Be an avid, agile learner of all kinds of strategies. The good news is there are hundreds, hundreds, or thousands, of empirically backed strategies that work for people. All you have to do is know that and start learning, and you will move forward.”

She concluded by saying, “You know what, no matter what crops up, you’re going to get to the other side of it, and be more the person you were meant to be. Because what’s going to happen is you’re going to turn, and you’re going to learn, and, most of all, you’re going to commit to always moving forward.”

