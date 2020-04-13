Are you a volunteer victim in life?

In life, we often find ourselves discontent with where we are and how things stand. And instead of doing something about it, we resign to the circumstances and find comfort in being the victim. But, that is not the ideal way to live life.

In this motivational`video, we are told that we ought to take some responsibility for what happens to us. And if we find ourselves in crossroads, or in a difficult situation, then we owe it to ourselves to try to find a solution, instead playing the victim card.

“You want to take responsibility for your life. I got me here, I can get me out of this. And I am getting out. I am not going to be a volunteer victim,” the narrator says.

The video shows that it is also pretty important to do away with certain kinds of people, so as to achieve all your dreams and goals. For instance, people who may possess toxic energy should be counted out.

Also, it is necessary to have goals outside of your comfort zone, because in order to do something you have never done before, you have to become someone you have never been.

You are your own person, you are nobody’s slave. So, you will have to hold yourself accountable from time to time, discipline yourself even. Whatever goal you are trying to achieve, you need to work at it, push yourself and if you find yourself in a quandary, convince yourself that you alone can come out of the situation.

“You can decide that I am going to live each day as if it were my last. You have the power to make that decision. You can decide I am going to work on myself and develop myself. I am going to empower me. And all of these things that are happening to me right now, they are just temporary inconveniences. They are not stronger than I am,” the narrator says.

