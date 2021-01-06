scorecardresearch
Wednesday, January 06, 2021
If bad things happen, compensate with more good: A R Rahman

'All my life, I have had a choice of hate and love. I chose love, and I am here.'

January 6, 2021
“Mostly, what I learned about music or education, is all from life. The most important things I learned were discovered by me in the journey of life. My father kept costly keyboards. When I went deep into it, I discovered my interest… That formed the foundation of what I am doing now,” says music maestro AR Rahman in this video.

“My music connects with an American, Arab, Indian, Pakistani, Bangladeshi, south Indian or a north Indian, because of the intention of unconditional giving, and hard-rooted gravitation towards purity and love.”

Expressing his gratitude towards music, the composer, musician, singer and music producer says: “Music has given me everything — respect, Oscars, Grammys, love, money, fame and many other things. When you become 40, you see that you are hitting a wall, you feel like you’re going towards death. This pushes many people to start doing many things, for the fear of not living.”

“We always have to see what we are blessed with… If bad things happen, compensate with more good. If ‘x’ number of bad things happen, I always feel that I should do 10x or 20x good things. Even if you have committed something bad, don’t feel guilty about it. When there is a tough situation in your life, consider this idea: slow down your mind, detach yourself from sadness, and always be bold to walk the path. You will certainly find relief and extraordinary rewards,” the Padma Bhushan recipient says.

Rahman celebrates his 54th birthday today.

