Living with anxiety: Watch this motivational talk by a therapist

Tim Box, therapist, author, experienced debilitating levels of social anxiety when he was younger. In a motivational TEDx talk, he shared how you can keep overthinking under control. Take a look at the video here:

Tim explained why we need to perceive anxiety differently and how an easy change in the way we think about our own emotional responses can free us from constraints and help us all feel a lot less anxious. ”The most important thing is to always always be kind yourself, if you’re anything like me, you spent a large part of your life beating yourself up over the things you did wrong or the things you didn’t quite do right or just about the way you feel for all the criticism and negativity you’ve received from others throughout your life, the person has given you the most, it’s probably you.”

Tim continued, “This has the cumulative effect of destroying morale aboard your ship. A demoralised crew equals low self-esteem and low self-esteem means the slightest challenge will create anxiety.”

He concluded, ”The first step towards changing is to accept it once we accept anxiety as a natural part of our human experience and treat it not as our enemy but as a trusted friend you’ll be surprised how quickly the crew just get back to sailing the ship.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!