‘Comparing yourself to others almost always causes dissatisfaction’: Anubhav Singh Bassi

“I was a lawyer,” says stand-up comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi who is originally from Meerut. “Once you are out of college, every other person’s job will look good to you. After all, appearances can be deceptive, and those with particularly terrible jobs work overtime just to project professional satisfaction and a sense of importance,” he says at a talk at TEDxRGNUL, where he aimed to educate rather than just entertain.

He shares that despite being a good student and proficient at extra-curricular activities throughout school and college, he struggled to find a career that truly made him happy. “If you have no passion for your job and you aren’t content when you go to sleep at night, leave that job,“ he recommends.

The comedian shares eight learnings with the audience which he believes made all the difference in his life. First, he recommends everyone makes good friends. He credits his success as a standup comedian to the support of his friends. “Nothing will come in as handy over the next five-six years as their friendship. At times, it’s easier to explain your problems to your closest friends than even your family members…”

He then suggests you use the time your family gives you to show them what it is that you do or want to do, because in the end, actions speak louder than words.

“Don’t compare yourselves to others. Once you’re out of college, every other person’s job will look good to you.”

Bassi points out that undue societal pressure to have a certain kind of life by a certain age is not worth losing sleep over and definitely not worth staying miserable for. “If you find yourself staying up late at night, worrying about your prospects and are unhappy with the work you do, change five things or six things, but never listen to anyone who says you’re out of time,” he says.

He also says that failure can be “overcome as many times as it happens”.

Talking about hitting rock bottom, he says “Have the courage to explore this idea, to walk down this unfamiliar path, because you’ve already hit rock bottom. There’s nothing to lose.”

Lastly he asks everyone to not become their own enemy. ”Don’t beat yourself up over a lack of foresight or a missed opportunity; remember that your career is only one part of your life. There’s more to you than just the job you have.”

