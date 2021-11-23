Learn how to manage anger with these simple tips

Like all emotions, anger is natural and something that you are bound to feel at least a few times in your life. Learning how to control it can play a significant role in your relationships.

When you get extremely angry, careless words may be said that could hurt your loved ones. Forgiveness may be asked, but words once said cannot be taken back. Watch this motivational video on how to better manage your anger:

The video highlights important behavioural changes that could be implemented to reduce conflict. The first advice that is suggested is to think before you speak. A mere thought could prevent you from saying careless words and hurting ones close to you.

”First, think before you speak. Anger can make you do unexpected things. It’s easy to say harsh words in the rush and heat of anger. Like many times when we are angry, we say words to our loved ones which we regret afterwards. And the worst part is, words cannot be taken back, and neither does the damage caused by them.”

The video suggests that perhaps it is best to stay quiet when you are angry and frustrated, and later introspect on the matter. Not only will you be able to approach the matter with a clear head, you will also make better decisions.

“It is best to remain silent when you are angry and frustrated. We have an easy trick, to help you remain silent when the situation is tense. Just slowly repeat in your head, ‘Take it easy’, or ‘Everything’s going to be okay.'”

