scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, April 01, 2021
Latest news

‘I will do the best I can with this life and be of use’: Angelina Jolie

In her acceptance speech, the Hollywood actor expressed her desire to help those who aren't as fortunate as her

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
April 1, 2021 8:15:03 am
angeline jolie, indianexpress, life positive"I realised how sheltered I had been and I was determined never to be that way again." (Photo: Harper's Bazaar)

“It was only when I began to travel and look and live beyond my home, that I understood my responsibility toward others.”

Upon receiving the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, actor Angelina Jolie began with thanking multiple people, especially acknowledging her mother for being her constant source of support, strength and inspiration “that nothing would mean anything if I didn’t live a life of use to others”.

Jolie expressed her concern and sympathy for many around the world who aren’t so fortunate by drawing a beautiful analogy: “Across the world, there is a woman just like me, with the same abilities and the same desires, same work ethic and love for her family, who would most likely make better films and better speeches. Only she sits in a refugee camp, and she has no voice.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“I will do as my mother asked,” the actor said, and ended the speech by mentioning that her mother would be proud.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

salt
Simple tips to reduce your daily salt intake

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 01: Latest News

Advertisement
X
x