‘I will do the best I can with this life and be of use’: Angelina Jolie

"I realised how sheltered I had been and I was determined never to be that way again." (Photo: Harper's Bazaar)

“It was only when I began to travel and look and live beyond my home, that I understood my responsibility toward others.”

Upon receiving the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, actor Angelina Jolie began with thanking multiple people, especially acknowledging her mother for being her constant source of support, strength and inspiration “that nothing would mean anything if I didn’t live a life of use to others”.

Jolie expressed her concern and sympathy for many around the world who aren’t so fortunate by drawing a beautiful analogy: “Across the world, there is a woman just like me, with the same abilities and the same desires, same work ethic and love for her family, who would most likely make better films and better speeches. Only she sits in a refugee camp, and she has no voice.”

“I will do as my mother asked,” the actor said, and ended the speech by mentioning that her mother would be proud.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | Facebook: IE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle