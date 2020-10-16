Every challenge is a chance for success: Andy Samberg

Andy Semberg was speaking at Harvard. (File)

Speaking at Harvard, actor Andy Samberg spoke at length about life, the obstacles it brings forth and the way we should treat them.

Even though he started out in his usual cheery manner, he got a “little serious” later. “As you move forward in the world there will be obstacles but every challenge is a chance for success. You know what, I’m sorry; I had a whole inspirational section to this prepared but now it feels so phony. So I’m going to scrap these scripted words and just speak to you guys from the heart,” he said.

He then went on to emphasise on the need to believe in oneself. “[I]n the days ahead a lot of people will tell you to trust your instincts and don’t be afraid to take chances, and I am definitely one of those people. But I would also say this: don’t rush into the next phase of your life whether it’s grad school at Harvard or grad school at MIT or massively disappointing your parents by exploring your art made out of garbage thing. Whatever it is you try, make sure it’s what you really want to do because the only person who knows what that is, is you.”

