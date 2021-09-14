‘If I die tomorrow, I would still feel fulfilled in a way’: Amy Winehouse

Born on September 14, 1983, Amy Winehouse was a British singer who won several Grammy awards as a result of her record-breaking R&B album, Back to Black, which was released in 2006, selling nearly 10 million copies worldwide. Her recording career was stalled as a result of her tumultuous love life, substance abuse problems, and erratic behavior.

Winehouse was undeniably a sensation. Her dramatic way of wearing the eyeliner became synonymous with her style, as did her artsy tattoos that adorned her hands.

Her voice had power. In fact, Rolling Stones went on to describe it as “husky and sultry and sad, like a broken heart marinating in whiskey and cigarette smoke”. Her voice echoed a golden era, a generation bygone with legends like Sarah Vaugh, Billie Holiday, and Janis Joplin.

On the occasion of her birth anniversary today, here’s a video interview that was recorded just after the release of her debut album ‘Frank‘. Winehouse talks about dying without having people know about her music, which seems especially poignant now.

“My greatest fear is probably dying with no one knowing of any contribution I’ve ever made to creative music. But that’s cool because I’ve made an album already that I’m so proud of that, you know if I die tomorrow, touch wood, I would still feel fulfilled in a way.”

Winehouse also speaks about her undying love for gigs: “It drives me, I love to do live shows. There is so much adrenaline.”

The British-origin singer reveals her definition of perfect happiness is “being with someone who you love, and knowing that she does not have to leave and go anywhere, almost like a holiday”.

