scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Must Read

‘Connecting the dots is about embracing times of uncertainty, not running from them’: American Paralympic high jumper Sam Grewe

"I carried a new confidence, I returned home with a new identity," he added

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi |
May 4, 2022 8:20:43 am
sam grewe, paralympic high jumperSam Grewe is a three-time world champion and the first ever one amputee high jumper besides being a medical student. (Photo: Sam Grewe: Instagram)

In a TEDx Talk, USA Paralympic high jumper Samuel Grewe shed light on the importance of connecting the dots by looking backward instead of looking forward through his life experiences.

He began his talk by sharing how, at the age of 13, he was diagnosed with cancer and had to go through a leg amputation. He mentioned that he was inspired by the words of Steve Jobs who said: “You can’t connect the dots looking forward, you can only connect them looking backward”.

Grewe shared that when he was going through chemotherapy, spanning over the course of two years, he learned extremely valuable lessons, ones that can’t be taught in educational institutions. He added, “I learnt how vulnerable it is to have your hopes and dreams put on hold, to have your health and autonomy stripped from you”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Life in the hospital was hard, but Grewe didn’t give up. He spent early mornings and late nights studying with the hopes of catching up with his peers, he did countless hours of physical therapy in the weight room for his sole goal of playing sports again. After persevering and working towards his goal every day, he finally went on to become a champion in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games and won a gold medal for his country. About his achievement, Grewe said: “I carried a new confidence, I returned home with a new identity, I no longer saw myself as a damaged remnant of my former self but rather as a fighter, strong and capable enough to overcome anything”.

Best of Express Premium

Horoscope Today, May 4, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — che...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 4, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — che...
C Raja Mohan: ‘India is pragmatic…there is understanding in US abou...Premium
C Raja Mohan: ‘India is pragmatic…there is understanding in US abou...
Behind power crisis: Genco dues to coal cos another cogPremium
Behind power crisis: Genco dues to coal cos another cog
Distortion, imposition: Why Northeast groups are against Centre’s Hindi pushPremium
Distortion, imposition: Why Northeast groups are against Centre’s Hindi push
More Premium Stories >>

Further, he shared how he felt a “calling to a career in medicine” where he would have the opportunity to take the lessons he learned when he was undergoing treatment and use that to give back to others who might be experiencing similar challenges.

Grewe concluded by summarising the lessons he has learned from his journey as a medical student, three-time world champion, and the first-ever division amputee high jumper: “As you go forth in your own lives and you experience your own challenges, your own obstacles, your own dots and you find yourself asking ‘why me?’, remember the process of connecting the dots is not a passive one; connecting the dots is about perseverance, it’s about pushing through the obstacles put in front of you and treating these obstacles as opportunities to learn, to grow. Connecting the dots is about embracing times of uncertainty, not running from them.”

📣 For more lifestyle news, follow us on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook and don’t miss out on the latest updates!

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Namaz eid
In pictures: People offer prayers, celebrate Eid after two years of sombre festivities amid pandemic

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 04: Latest News

Advertisement