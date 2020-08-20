Always support your child’s dreams and aspirations: Actor Randeep Hooda

Actor Randeep Hooda believes there is no such thing as ‘talent’; there is only enthusiasm. (Source: Randeep Hooda/Instagram)

At a time when the insider-outsider debate is rife in Bollywood, actor Randeep Hooda — who celebrates his 44th birthday on August 20 — says in this old video of his that he has gone through his fair share of struggle to make a mark in the industry. Hailing from the state of Haryana, Hooda has starred in multiple critically-acclaimed films, and has won hearts with his stellar performances in Highway, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, and Sultan, to name a few. His story is testament to the wonders of hard-work, dedication and enthusiasm.

In a speech that he gave at a school in Haryana’s Jhajjar district, Hooda highlights the role that parents play in helping their children succeed. In his charismatic way, he says how in his time, the adage “padhoge, likhoge, banoge nawab; kheloge, kudoge, banoge kharab” was highly prevalent. But, the times have changed now.

He tells parents that if they feel, or if their child feels there is a particular field in which they would excel, then that idea should be motivated, not quashed. Hooda believes there is no such thing as ‘talent’; there is only enthusiasm. If one practises, works hard, and gives time to their interests, they will certainly become ‘talented’, he says.

“First of all, please don’t kill your child from within. And secondly, if they are interested in something, even if you’re a stamp collector, even if you’re making a bouquet of flowers… if you make the best bouquet of flowers, there will always be takers, and you’ll always be successful,” he concludes his speech.

