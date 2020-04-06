‘All of us have experienced great losses but we must go on’

Life is short and we need to make the most of it. “Life is so short. Although it will continue to go on, you cannot think that every day is promised to you,” says the narrator in a motivational speech published by Motiversity.

No matter the obstacles that life poses, we need to carry on. “We have all experienced great losses in our life. We have all felt that pain of losing a loved one, someone that we cared about but yet we are still here and now we must go on,” the narrator expresses.

We should stop being afraid of being truthful to ourselves. “What kind of leadership qualities do we have? How do we lead the next generation? Hate is not going to make it work. Being afraid to be truthful to who you are will only limit who you truly are inside. Do not let anyone take that away from you. Do not be afraid to be honest, do not be afraid to be truthful,” he adds.

Suggesting how most of us try to fit in, the narrator emphasises, “Even being different can be difficult to a lot of people but I guarantee you this there is nobody in the world that can do ‘You'”.

“This is a short life…and it is not easy living it every day. It is not easy to go through so many different circumstances, so many different challenges…It is not life that makes these challenges what they are today. It is the purpose and that never lies,” he stresses.

