‘All of us can help prevent the seeds of bulimia, depression’: Princess Diana

Stressing on body image issues and her struggle with bulimia, a severe eating disorder, Princess Diana in this compilation video shared how “the secret disease” proved harmful for her self-esteem.

“You don’t think you are worthy or valuable. May be, I was the first person in this family who ever had a depression or was ever openly tearful. Obviously, it was daunting. Everybody gave me a new label that I was unstable,” she said.

She emphasised that the ultimate solution to not let such scenarios develop lies with parents, teachers, family and friends. “All of us can help prevent the seeds of bulimia, depression. The society should value children, so that they know how to value themselves,” she said.