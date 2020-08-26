All I have got is my creativity: Taika Waititi

"If I can try and make it fun, that for me, is what being creative is about." (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

In his speech for TEDxDoha, director, actor, comedian, and artist Taika Waititi relays his experiences and experiments with creativity. The Academy Award winner talks about how he expressed his creative side through the years, and how he is where he is because of his creativity.

“I mean all I’ve got guys, is my creativity. Thats it, that’s my job,” Waititi says.

He got started on his filmmaking career in his early days. He narrates his experiences dabbling in painting and the visual arts. “If I can try and make it fun, that for me, is what being creative is about.” He then moved on to stand-up, performing, acting, fashion, and animation. Throughout his talk, he keeps the audience engaged and entertained through his rambling, but quick-witted humour. He relays the ideas that he’s had throughout his life, from inventions, to weird obsessions, to failures. His endearing charm and wit enraptures listeners, and his numerous achievements inspire them.

“If your idea of success, is money, then that’s great. But I think it’s really not why we’re here. I think we’re here to communicate and to share ideas and stuff, and I think that is successful,” Waititi says.

“The fact that we’re here, that we’re even on earth in the first place, I think that’s success.”

