If you are loved and cherished, then that’s all you will remember: Alan Rickman

Alan Rickman, who was one of the most loved characters of the iconic Harry Potter film franchise, was a feminist who had encountered strong women throughout his life, including his partner Rima Horton, a former Labour Party candidate and lecturer in economics. In this video interview given to Jane Hutcheon on One Plus One, he had said, “There’s nothing wrong with a man being a feminist — I think it’s to our mutual advantage.”

Rickman was born on a council estate in West London to Margaret Doreen Rose and Bernard Rickman in 1946, around five months after the end of World War II. When asked about his childhood, he had said, “If you are loved and cherished by your family, then that’s all you will remember. You know the deprivation, because your hardworking parents are fighting to put food on the table”.

He had then lost his father to cancer and recalls his mother’s strength. “She was a tigress. She could do anything … all those female things, sew, cook and clean, she took care of those things without even thinking about it, because she had been trained by her mother. But yeah, she had to go out and work, she had various jobs, she got trained in various others, she always reinvented herself,” he had said.

The late actor began his career on stage in the Royal Shakespeare Company and made his movie debut in Die Hard as Hans Gruber — the first of many villains he would play. Talking about his acting career, Rickman, who had been working even at the age of 69, had said, “You need to hold your finger up to the wind at all times, and the wind changes so you can’t know anything”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd