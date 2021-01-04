To be yourself, that is an extraordinary thing: Akshay Kumar

"It's the best thing if your work is your passion in life. It makes me feel like I'm always on a break." (Photo: Akshay Kumar/Instagram)

“When I had started my career, I was criticised for doing only action movies. I always think that change is the most important thing in anybody’s life. Whenever somebody tries to fit me in an image, I always jump to some other image,” begins actor Akshay Kumar in a video on the power of discipline.

“To be honest, I have always been myself. To be yourself, that is an extraordinary thing. Do not make the mistake of running in a rat race. Make your own path. If there is nobody with you on the way you have chosen, have the courage to walk on the untrodden path alone. You will come up with something unique sooner or later,” the actor, producer and martial artist says in the video.

Sharing how much he loves his work, Akshay Kumar comments: “I have always considered my career as my passion. The day one’s job transforms into one’s passion, nobody can defeat him or her. I am always waiting to wake up in the morning and start working. There hasn’t been a single day in my life when I haven’t watched the rising sun. I wake up at 4 am every day and spend an hour with myself. This is the time when I plan the rest of my day. Everyone should spend at least some time in solitude, that’s very important.”

“I work eight hours a day and sleep early. It is really important to give your body and health at least one hour a day,” the celebrated actor — who is known for his fitness — concludes.

