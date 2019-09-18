Ageing is natural but the spirit never ages: Chilean writer Isabel Allende

A constant battle that a lot of people fight with themselves is against ageing. But when do we start to age? According to Chilean author Isabel Allende, the ageing process begins at birth but we all experience it differently. “We all feel younger than our real age because the spirit never ages. Ageing is also attitude and health. It is about how we don’t see ageing as a weakness anymore,” she said in this inspiring TED Talk.

Speaking about her inspiration, Californian activist Olga Murray, who freed many girls from domestic servitude in Nepal, Allende said, “At 60 years, Murray started working in Nepal to save young girls from domestic bondage. At 88, she has saved 12,000 girls, and she has changed the culture in the country. Now, it is illegal for fathers to sell their daughters into servitude. She has also founded orphanages and nutritional clinics. She is always happy and eternally young.”

So how does she stay passionate? “I will let myself to be passionate at 71. I have been training for some time, and when I feel flat and bored, I fake it. Attitude, attitude. How do I train? I train by saying yes to whatever comes my way: drama, comedy, tragedy, love, death, losses. Yes to life. And I train by trying to stay in love. It doesn’t always work, but you cannot blame me for trying.”