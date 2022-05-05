‘To move forward in life you have to deal with things; you can’t hide them’: Adele

Adele Laurie Blue Adkins, a singer and a songwriter, shares her personal experience on how to be yourself and move forward in life.

Adele is one of the world’s best-selling music artists, the first women in the history of Billboards hot 100 to have three simultaneous top 10 singles as a lead artist.

She starts by talking about the process of “being in control”. “Well I have always been in control freak from a very young age and I would give credit to my management for that, when I am really very tired, I am like — can you just decide that, I can’t get bothered right now”.

She continues, “Although my management are great, but they are also like, they want me to make the decision on every small things, big things, wherever I mean.”

From her point of view, if you are artiste, you should be able to decide for yourself. “It’s my music and I am the artiste, so why someone in the boardroom who has never written or record in their lives should be making decisions for me? No, we are the artiste and we should be able to decide in every aspect.”

She goes on to elaborate: “To move forward in life you have to deal with things, you can’t just hide them.”

“When you are new and you have got all these people, who you think know better than you and I am not the only one, I am sure they know better but no one knows what’s best for one person apart from that person and how it makes them feel”.

“If they are doing something everyone else think they should do, thing is about integrity and stuff like that, which all of us have and all of us use”. For her, work is very important. According to her, her “personality is being in a headspace — from being a mother to being herself”.

“I am the in charge of everything that I do with my career,” she concludes.

