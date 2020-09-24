scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 24, 2020
FinCEN Files

Are you running away from addressing your pain? Watch this

Here's how you can deal with any kind of pain in life.

By: Lifestyle Desk | New Delhi | September 24, 2020 8:00:04 am
pain, how to address pain, what is pain, why do I feel hurt, Dr Shefali Tsabary, indianexpress.com, indianexpress, life positiveHere's a psychologist's advice to deal with any kind of pain. (Source: Dr Shefali Tsabary/Facebook)

Brand Wagon Conclave

Have you ever thought about ways to deal with your pain? While most of us have grown up believing that ‘life is a fairytale’, it is, on the contrary, filled with pain. However, more than looking at pain as something “dire, disruptive and dark”, it is time, children and adults are made to realise that pain is inevitable and a reality of life that has to be embraced.

ALSO READ | It exists, far more than we allow ourselves to know: Nicole Kidman on domestic abuse and the need to speak up

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In this inspiring video, we have psychologist and author Dr Shefali Tsabary talk about the need to address pain in the first place. “Pain is not something to be avoided at all costs. On the contrary, I see it not only as profound, but as inevitable, and one of the most powerful models of consciousness we can have,” she said in a Goalcast video.

For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter: lifestyle_ie | FacebookIE Lifestyle | Instagram: ie_lifestyle

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Lifestyle News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Lifestyle

Advertisement

Photos

Ruth Bader GInsburg
In pics: How Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s offbeat style made her a fashion icon

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Sep 24: Latest News

Advertisement
X