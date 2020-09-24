Are you running away from addressing your pain? Watch this

Here's a psychologist's advice to deal with any kind of pain. (Source: Dr Shefali Tsabary/Facebook)

Have you ever thought about ways to deal with your pain? While most of us have grown up believing that ‘life is a fairytale’, it is, on the contrary, filled with pain. However, more than looking at pain as something “dire, disruptive and dark”, it is time, children and adults are made to realise that pain is inevitable and a reality of life that has to be embraced.

In this inspiring video, we have psychologist and author Dr Shefali Tsabary talk about the need to address pain in the first place. “Pain is not something to be avoided at all costs. On the contrary, I see it not only as profound, but as inevitable, and one of the most powerful models of consciousness we can have,” she said in a Goalcast video.

