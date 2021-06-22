‘Be completely disengaged from the outcome’: Tabu

Credited for playing some of the most emotionally challenging roles, actress Tabu never imagined she’d be an actress, “For a long time, I thought I’d do better as a professional, a doctor, or an astronaut, or a research analyst because I thought I’d have more to give to society.”

She added that people think that being an actress is not a “real job”, but looking back, she wouldn’t have it any other way.

In her TEDx talk, she said that all her characters have allowed her to be reborn and she now has more clarity on what her purpose is in the world. She said her characters in movies such as Haider and Maqbool deconstructed her inner persona. “You forget about everything that you knew existed, it could break the morality of the previous character or how you deal with society.”

Tabu lay emphasis on building an appetite for new experiences. “Be open to every experience and it’s okay to not know where it is going to take you.” She said its important to shift focus from results when doing something new, because things seldom go as per plan.

“I never planned to be an actress, I never planned or expected or thought that I’d win the Padma Shri one day or have these wonderful adjectives added to my name in my repertoire and in my introduction.” She continued, “It happened as an outcome of what I was doing of being completely immersed in the creative process of acting, performing a role and doing it sincerely, being completely divorced from where it’s going to take me.”