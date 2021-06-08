‘I’m going to use [my voice] whenever I see abuse of power’: Robert De Niro

In January 2020, Hollywood actor Robert De Niro won the SAG (Star Actors Guild) Life Achievement award. In his speech, he said he was grateful for “being a part of this community of actors and for being able to have a career with dignity and creative fulfillment”.

He attributed his achievements to everyone both on and off-screen adding that actors can’t do it alone. “We depend on each other for collaboration in our work and support and fellowship.”

He took the opportunity to make a strong political statement encouraging viewers to vote for politicians that intend to address inequalities; those who will support universal healthcare, humane immigration, environmental conservation, reproductive rights, gun control and fair wages and benefits. He said: “We owe them our support and we owe them our vote.”

He reaffirmed that he would continue to use his position to lead, encourage and support change. “There’s right and there’s wrong, and there’s common sense and there’s abuse of power and as a citizen I have as much right as anybody an actor, an athlete, a musician to voice my opinions and if I have a bigger voice because of my situation, I’m going to use whenever I see a blatant abuse of power.”